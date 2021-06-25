In My View 6/25/21: Tigers future is not with the offense

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I agree with Detroit Tigers’ manager A. J. Hinch. The future hopes of the team do not rest with the offense as much as they do with the development of young starting pitchers.

When the Tigers won at Anaheim last Sunday, then won two at home over the St. Louis Cardinals - both respectable teams - the Detroit’s starting pitchers were Mize, Skubal, and Manning.

They all pitched well and I believe how fast they develop will coincide with how fast the Tigers move up in the standings.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.