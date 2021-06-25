Advertisement

In My View 6/24/21: More pressure on Stafford now than in Detroit

The Los Angeles Rams gave up a lot to the Lions to get Stafford.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I agree with the Detroit Free Press today: the pressure on Matthew Stafford this coming NFL season will be different from his 12 years in Detroit with the Lions.

The Los Angeles Rams gave up a lot to the Lions to get Stafford, figuring his talent and experience could be enough to get the team to the Super Bowl. That’s a different pressure for sure than 12 years in Detroit where a poor season isn’t always blamed on him because the Lions have so many needs elsewhere.

How he handles the pressure and deals with losing at Los Angeles, if that’s an issue, will likely be far different than what it ever was in Detroit in my view.

