Michigan House passes state budget, more funding going to schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House has passed a new state budget one week before the deadline. The big winners in this massive budget: schools, students and retired teachers.

The budget includes up to $16.7 billion statewide for K-12 schools, as well as an elimination of the funding gap between wealthy and poorer schools.

$22,000 will go to new spots for early childhood programs, as well as an investment of more than half-a-billion dollars to protect pensions for retired teachers. The plan also gives a 2% increase for local parks, roads, police and fire services.

In addition, more funding will go to dam repairs.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded to the news Thursday night.

“The bills passed by the House today represent bipartisan progress in the budget process and are a step in the right direction as we continue Michigan’s economic jumpstart,” Governor Whitmer said. “This framework is a strong start and proposes historic investments in public education, bumps up pay for direct care workers, and puts more people on tuition-free paths to higher education and skills training. However, we still have a lot of work to do to get this across the finish line, and I look forward to action from the Senate by July 1st so we can deliver for Michigan’s families, small businesses, and communities.”

The budget now goes to the senate.

