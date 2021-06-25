Advertisement

MDHHS issues COVID-19 school guidance to protect students and faculty

(WLUC)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued recommendations for schools to help prevent transmission of COVID-19 within school buildings. This is in effort to help protect those who are not fully vaccinated, which currently includes all children under the age of 12 years.

“I am pleased with the progress of our vaccination efforts in Michigan, with 56% of Michiganders age 12 and older having received at least their first dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS.

Key prevention strategies include:

  • Promoting COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff and students.
  • Correctly and consistently using well-fitted masks that cover the nose and mouth.
  • Social Distancing that includes grouping children together to reduce potential exposures.
  • COVID-19 screening, testing, and contact tracing.
  • Encouraging students and staff to stay home if sick or having COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Promoting handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes.

Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.  The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

