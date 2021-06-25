Kidd To The Mavericks

-DALLAS (AP) - Jason Kidd is returning to Dallas to replace Rick Carlisle, the coach he won a championship with as the point guard of the Mavericks 10 years ago. That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement, who tells The Associated Press that Kidd and the Mavericks have agreed on a contract. The person says the Mavericks have also found general manager Donnie Nelson’s replacement in Nike executive Nico Harrison. He will carry the titles of GM and president of basketball operations, as Nelson did.

