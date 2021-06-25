Advertisement

Kidd To The Mavericks

Jason Kidd, left, speaks as presenter Gary Payton, right, laughs during induction ceremonies...
Jason Kidd, left, speaks as presenter Gary Payton, right, laughs during induction ceremonies into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
-DALLAS (AP) - Jason Kidd is returning to Dallas to replace Rick Carlisle, the coach he won a championship with as the point guard of the Mavericks 10 years ago. That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement, who tells The Associated Press that Kidd and the Mavericks have agreed on a contract. The person says the Mavericks have also found general manager Donnie Nelson’s replacement in Nike executive Nico Harrison. He will carry the titles of GM and president of basketball operations, as Nelson did.

