Jackson man facing multiple charges thanks to Sexual Assault Initiative Kit

He faces six counts including Criminal Sexual Conduct and Assault with Intent to Murder.
Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Karzynka announced Tryone Demarcus Parker has been charged thanks to the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).(Michigan Department of Corrections)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Karzynka announced a man has been charged thanks to the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).

Tyrone Demarcus Parker, 25, of Jackson, was charged Thursday on the following counts:

  • Two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree
  • One count of Criminal Sexual Conduct – Third Degree
  • One count of Assault with Intent to Murder
  • Two counts of Assault/Strangulation

Parker was arraigned in front of Judge Allison Bates, who set a bond of $750,000 cash or surety.

Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree and Assault with Intent to Murder both carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. The charges stem from crimes spanning from 2014 to 2015 in Jackson County.

“I am thankful the victim was able to take the difficult and courageous step to pursue charges,” said Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette. “I am appreciative of the hard work done by all investigators in Jackson County.”

Jarzynka praised the collaboration between agencies in getting justice for the victims.

“Through collaboration with our local law enforcement agencies, the SAKI project has shown the passage of time is not an obstacle in achieving justice for victims and accountability for offenders,” said Jarzynka.

In 2019, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office was awarded a grant to expand and regionalize its Sexual Assault Kit Initiative to include Jackson County investigations. Previously untested sexual assault kits from various agencies in both Ingham and Jackson counties were included in the expansion.

Parker’s Jackson County arrest stemmed from an investigation that began in Kalamazoo County, with its Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, where information was discovered about potential sexual assaults and other crimes in Jackson County.

Parker is currently incarcerated within the Michigan Department of Corrections. A preliminary examination has been set before Judge Allison Bates to be held on July 9 at 9:00 a.m.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

If you have been victimized or know someone who may have been victimized by Parker, please contact Detective Joseph Merritt at 517-416-0096.

