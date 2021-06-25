Advertisement

Jackson County Courthouse announces reopening date

Phase 4 returns the Courthouse operations to full capacity and services.
Jackson County Courthouse - Michigan
Jackson County Courthouse - Michigan(Jackson County District Court)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Effective Monday, June 28, Jackson County Courts will enter Phase 4 of the Return to Operations Plan set forth by the State Court Administrator’s Office (SCAO).

Phase 4 returns the Courthouse operations to full capacity and services. Online or remote services that were available previously will continue and virtual court proceedings will be conducted to the greatest extent possible.

Additional information and departmental specific services can be found below.

  • Courthouse hours:
    • 8-11:30 a.m.; 12:00-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
  • County Clerk and Probate Hours:
    • 8-11:30 a.m.; 12:00-4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday

District Court – District Court Website

Circuit/Family/Probate Court Website

Jackson County Friend of the Court – All services available.

County Clerk – All services available; online services strongly encouraged.

County Clerk Website

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

