Ingham County Probate Court entering Phase 4

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Probate Court will enter Phase 4 of the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO) “Return to Full Capacity” plan on Monday, June 28. Phase 4 returns the Courthouse operations to full capacity and services.

This change means the public entering court buildings and employees will no longer be required to wear face coverings, socially distance or go through COVID-19 screening. However, the Michigan Supreme Court is encouraging trial courts to use Zoom where practical.

“The Ingham County Probate Court welcomes all who wish to attend court in person,” the court wrote in a press release. “However, we understand not every appearance in court is critical.”

Zoom will be permitted for uncontested probate hearings, mental health hearings, pretrial hearings, probate motions without testimony and emergency guardianships. People who would like to appear via Zoom on a matter not listed above may follow MCR 2.402.

According MCR 2.402, the court may, on its own initiative or on the written request of a party, direct that communication equipment be used in some cases. Someone wanting to use communication equipment must submit a written request to the court at least seven days before the day on which such equipment is sought to be used, and serve a copy on the other parties, unless good cause is shown to waive this requirement.

Further details for MCR 2.402 can be found HERE, and more information from Ingham County Probate Court can be found HERE.

Further changes will take effect days later. On July 1, the Ingham County Probate Court will no longer accept filings by email, instead requiring filings be made in person or by mail. The Ingham County Probate Court Office is open to the public for filings from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for holidays.

