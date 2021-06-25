Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating semi-truck crash
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just after 5 a.m. Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to westbound I-96 at the Northbound US-127 interchange in Delhi Twp. for a one-vehicle crash.
A semi-truck was traveling westbound when it lost control on the wet roadway and struck the US-127 bridge. Traffic was diverted off of the highway to exit 106B.
Westbound I-96 was closed until 8 a.m. for cleanup and inspection of the bridge.
There were no injuries. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.