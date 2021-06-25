Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating semi-truck crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just after 5 a.m. Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to westbound I-96 at the Northbound US-127 interchange in Delhi Twp. for a one-vehicle crash.

A semi-truck was traveling westbound when it lost control on the wet roadway and struck the US-127 bridge. Traffic was diverted off of the highway to exit 106B.

Westbound I-96 was closed until 8 a.m. for cleanup and inspection of the bridge.

There were no injuries. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

WB 1-96 closed at exit 106B due to a jack-knifed semi. (WILX)

