House bill to provide tax credit for unborn babies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s written as a tax credit for pregnant women, but critics see it as an end-run around a woman’s right to have an abortion.

The house passed a bill this week that would give a $202 credit to women who are at least 12 weeks pregnant.

“This is not a right to life issues. If a mom is going to be considering an abortion they will typically be happening prior to the twelve weeks,” said Republican Representative Rodney Wake.

Wakeman states that his bill is strictly about helping pregnant women financially.

“Just knowing that this program is out there and that they can receive money by way of their taxes it provides an incentive for mom to get in early and get pre-natal care, the genius behind it,” Wakeman said.

However, opponents say there’s more to it than just money. They see it as a possible attempt to restrict abortion rights in Michigan.

“When you see this measure trying to give mothers an extra two hundred dollars, it just makes me raise my eyebrows as to what else is going on again I think the debate and the reason may be why this measure didn’t receive unanimous support,” said Family Lawyer, Kelly McClintock.

Grewal Attorney McClintock believes that’s why democrats didn’t back the bill even though it would help expectant moms. The bill passed the house by six votes this week.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan says pregnant women can take an abortion pill up to 11 weeks. An abortion procedure can be done up to just past 19 weeks.

