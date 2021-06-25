Advertisement

Covid Hits N. C. State Baseball Team

North Carolina State warms up before a baseball game playing against Vanderbilt at the College...
North Carolina State warms up before a baseball game playing against Vanderbilt at the College World Series Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - North Carolina State is playing its College World Series game against Vanderbilt without four starting position players because of a COVID-19 issue on the team. The game was delayed an hour before NC State said that several players had entered the COVID-19 protocol. The Wolfpack opened the game with nine position players and four pitchers available. Freshman pitcher Garrett Payne, who had six appearances this season, made his first start. NC State won its first two games and needs a win today or tomorrow to advance to the CWS finals.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Armored truck overturns on Lake Lansing road
Michigan convenience stores and restaurants say they are seeing a shortage of popular liquors.
Michigan’s stores, restaurants facing liquor shortage
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of bills.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to provide food and rental assistance to families across Michigan
Westbound I-96 at US-127 closed after a semi jack-knifed early Friday morning.
Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating semi-truck crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2014, file photo, former driver Jack Ingram makes his way to the podium...
NASCAR Standout Ingram Dies
NCAA Baseball
Baseball Changes More Protocols
A Pittsburgh Steelers jacket and hat. Available at a store at the Albany Mall.
Steelers Add Key Player
Jason Kidd, left, speaks as presenter Gary Payton, right, laughs during induction ceremonies...
Kidd To The Mavericks