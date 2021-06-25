Covid Hits N. C. State Baseball Team

-OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - North Carolina State is playing its College World Series game against Vanderbilt without four starting position players because of a COVID-19 issue on the team. The game was delayed an hour before NC State said that several players had entered the COVID-19 protocol. The Wolfpack opened the game with nine position players and four pitchers available. Freshman pitcher Garrett Payne, who had six appearances this season, made his first start. NC State won its first two games and needs a win today or tomorrow to advance to the CWS finals.

