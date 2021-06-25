Bodies found at unregistered Ypsilanti crematory removed from facility

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) released a statement regarding Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C. in Ypsilanti, which was ordered to cease operations on June 4. The cease-and-desist order was issued by LARA and the Attorney General’s office after state officials discovered bodies were not being properly stored and bodily fluids had been found leaking onto the floor.

LARA confirmed that all of the bodies have now been either cremated or removed from the facility located at 1106 E. Michigan Ave.

“This was no small feat and involved the cooperation and participation of multiple licensed funeral establishments, county medical examiners, and the State Vital Records Office, all coordinated by LARA with the assistance of the Department of Attorney General, in a matter of days,” LARA said in the statement. “LARA and the Department of Attorney General are grateful for the prompt and efficient assistance of those organizations and individuals in authorizing, overseeing, and achieving the final disposition of so many loved ones.”

LARA started its administrative action against Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C. under the Cemetery Regulation Act on June 4, 2021. On June 16, LARA also initiated administrative action under the Occupational Code against Comfort Cremation Services LLC, an entity on file with LARA’s Corporations Division with a registered office located at 101 W. Big Beaver Rd., Ste. 1400, in Troy, and its members, O’Neil Swanson, a/k/a O’Neil D. Swanson, II, and George A. Drosis.

Investigations concerning both of those matters are still ongoing.

On June 11, O’Neil Swanson and Dianne E. Swanson were ordered by the Ingham County Circuit Court to stop violating a cease-and-desist order issued by LARA on June 4, prohibiting them and Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C., under their ownership and operation, from engaging in activities that require a crematory registration under the Cemetery Regulation Act.

On June 17, O’Neil Swanson, Dianne Swanson, and Comfort Cremation Services, LLC were ordered by the Washtenaw County Circuit Court, in a separate civil proceeding begun by Ypsilanti Township, to abstain from partaking in the removal of human remains from the facility. LARA successfully intervened on an ex parte basis in that proceeding to enforce the requirements of its June 4 cease-and-desist order against Tri-County and the Swansons.

This is just the latest in a series of criminal activity and loss of licenses by the Swansons.

In 2019, O’Neil Swanson was convicted of conversion of funds under the Prepaid Funeral and Cemetery Sales Act. In 2018, his mortuary science license and the mortuary science establishment license previously held by Swanson’s Funeral Home, Inc. in Flint were revoked based on violations of the Occupational Code and other health and safety laws.

Anyone with questions or concerns about these matters should contact LARA:

by phone at (517) 241-7000 or

by email at CSCLonline@michigan.gov

LARA is a regulatory agency with no criminal enforcement powers. When LARA determines that one of its regulatory actions could result in criminal charges under a law it administers, those cases are referred to either the Michigan Department of Attorney General or local law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.