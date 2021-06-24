Young entrepreneur bringing business to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Studio we like to highlight people doing good in the community and a Michigan young lady is doing just that.

Karen Wey of Exp Realty has met some inspiring women including Macie Hefron.

“As a young woman, in a world like today, you know, there are a lot of roadblocks,” said Wey, “I just see her not letting any of those things hold her back.”

Twenty year old Macie is bringing new business to the state with Wheels on Rails and says it exists in other states, but she is excited to bring it to Michigan.

“It is a startup business, I came up with the idea back in October of last year 2019 and it is specially manufactured railroad bikes that ride right on top of abandoned railroads, I’m actually ordering for seat but four seater bike,” said Hefron, “So families can come together, groups of Bachelorette, bachelor parties, and just, you know, team building, things like that.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.