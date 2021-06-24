UIA offices open for in-person appointments starting June 30

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) will offer in-person unemployment insurance services by appointment just at 12 local unemployment offices beginning June 30.

Michiganders can go online starting Thursday, June 23 to start scheduling appointments. Each appointment slot is 15 minutes long and may be scheduled up to one week in advance. Appointments are available from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“This additional option for customer service is another avenue to assist Michigan residents in accessing the financial lifeline they need while they are recovering from a job loss,” said Acting UIA Director Liza Estlund Olson.

Customers must schedule an appointment online to be seen by a UIA representative. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted. Click HERE to schedule an in-person appointment and select “Schedule an Appointment.”

Although the agency predicts appointments to fill up quickly, appointment slots do become available each day as cancellations arise. The agency expects to serve around 900 customers per day in person. Appointments are not transferrable to other customers.

The agency will keep some COVID-19 safety protocols in place, such as requesting that customers wear a mask before entry. Customers are advised to bring their driver’s license or photo ID, and any other documents pertinent to their claim. Individuals who are late for their appointment may have to reschedule.

“In-person appointments will supplement the many ways customers can contact us to get assistance with their claim,” added Estlund Olson.

In addition to scheduling an in-person appointment, Customers may contact UIA by:

Calling the UIA Customer Service telephone line at 866-500-0017, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The line currently handles up to 25,000 callers a day.

Chat with an agent through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. From the MiWAM home page, click on I want to ... Chat with an Agent. The agency handles about 5,000 chats per day.

Schedule a phone appointment Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. – 4:25 p.m. Each appointment is 20 minutes. The UIA currently handles about 1,000 phone appointments per day. Schedule an appointment online at Michigan.gov/uia . Click on Schedule an Appointment.

Local UIA office locations to be open for appointment only:

Grand Rapids, 3391-A Plainfield Ave., NE

Kalamazoo, 1600 South Burdick St.

Lansing, 5217 Perry Robinson Circle

