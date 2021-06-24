Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Julian Richardson

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tonight’s rising star is Julian Richardson.

Julian is a flag football player from Lansing. He’s got big dreams, hoping to play in the NFL one day.

He also plays basketball and enjoys boxing.

Congratulations to News 10′s newest Rising Star, Julian Richardson.

