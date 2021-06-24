Special Olympics Michigan announces Building Tomorrow’s Champions Campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) officials announced Thursday the Building Tomorrow’s Champions campaign. This fundraising effort is designed to help create the world’s largest Special Olympics facility, called The Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center.

That center will be built on the site of the former South Christian High School campus located at 160 68th Street SW in Byron Township. It will serve as a training facility for Special Olympics Michigan’s four regions and 36 areas throughout the state.

“The purchase of this facility makes perfect sense for Special Olympics Michigan,” said Timothy Hileman, president & CEO, Special Olympics Michigan said on the organization’s website. “Not only will it help to foster the very integration and inclusion we seek to bring our athletes in West Michigan, it will also allow us the opportunity to serve athletes throughout the entire state of Michigan.”

The renovated campus is planned to feature new sports fields across the 17-acre property, expanded space for programming, administrative offices, and educational and wellness space. Organizers are hoping to have the campus host regional, statewide, national and international competitions, which could also to generate millions in economic development for Michigan over the coming years.

Hileman said, “From the beginning, our team set out with a plan to create a model of collaboration and an inclusive environment to support persons with disabilities. By sharing the same facility, our partners can learn from each other, complement programs and services, and provide greater opportunities as we help to empower and build tomorrow’s champions.”

To learn more about Special Olympics Michigan, visit SOMI.org.

