Sparrow recognized among top-performing hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow has been given the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award. They are one out of the 60 hospitals nationwide to receive the major national recognition.

“Something like this can only happen with sustained effort and commitment from all levels within the Sparrow organization. From the medical professionals who render care, to the administrative support team, our community can be proud of what these people have accomplished on their behalf,” said Christopher D’Haem, D.O., cardiologist and Sparrow Heart and Vascular Medical Director.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimates that almost 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year.

“Something like this can only happen with sustained effort and commitment from all levels within the Sparrow organization. From the medical professionals who render care, to the administrative support team, our community can be proud of what these people have accomplished on their behalf,” said D’Haem.

The Chest Pain – MI Registry promotes healthcare providers consistently treating heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety, and outcomes for Patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.

For details on Sparrow and the effort in their cardiac research you can visit the website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.