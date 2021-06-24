Advertisement

Sparrow recognized among top-performing hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow has been given the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award. They are one out of the 60 hospitals nationwide to receive the major national recognition.

“Something like this can only happen with sustained effort and commitment from all levels within the Sparrow organization.  From the medical professionals who render care, to the administrative support team, our community can be proud of what these people have accomplished on their behalf,” said Christopher D’Haem, D.O., cardiologist and Sparrow Heart and Vascular Medical Director.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimates that almost 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year.

“Something like this can only happen with sustained effort and commitment from all levels within the Sparrow organization.  From the medical professionals who render care, to the administrative support team, our community can be proud of what these people have accomplished on their behalf,” said D’Haem.

The Chest Pain – MI Registry promotes healthcare providers consistently treating heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety, and outcomes for Patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.

For details on Sparrow and the effort in their cardiac research you can visit the website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MSP kill unarmed man in West Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of bills.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to provide food and rental assistance to families across Michigan
Andrew Michael Paul
Suspect in Father’s Day slaying in Eaton Township charged with murder
As the mask mandate is lifted, businesses have different strategies
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects after they were caught stealing...
Police arrest catalytic converter thieves in Olivet

Latest News

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green
WATCH LIVE: Schor thanks Green and announce Interim Police Chief
A Michigan woman walking 2,301 miles as she is “Walking for the Voiceless”
Mason child saved by blood donations, more needed nationwide
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead