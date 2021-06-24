Sleep in Heavenly Peace providing beds for children in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sleeping in a comfortable bed is something a lot of us take for granted. But the fact is a lot of kids don’t have one, and that’s where the organization “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” comes in.

“No kid sleeps on the floor in our town” is the motto of the Lansing chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The organization provides free beds for kids who don’t have a comfortable place to rest their heads. Jarrod Olsen is Chapter President for Sleep in Heavenly Peace Lansing.

“We had no idea there was going to be as many kids without beds here as there are,” Olsen said.

With a goal of three hundred, they’ve already delivered a couple hundred this year. However, there’s still lots more work to be done.

“We had close to seven hundred [waiting] at one point,” Olsen said. “We’re right around three or four hundred right now.”

Jamie Poole’s kids were sleeping on the floor until someone gave them blow up mattresses as a Christmas gift.

Poole said, “I was actually shocked. I was like ‘Are you serious? Are you’re calling me now?’”

Dasonya Murchison’s step-sister was a recipient of a couple of beds and helped guide her through the process.

“I am very grateful,” Murchison said. “Because not a lot of people give out helping hands. Financially, it’s been a train wreck for the last year for everybody. So for them to come out… I’m very grateful.”

Olsen says he’s seen applicants who’s children were sleeping on a pallet with a little padding to provide a buffer, or on a pile of clothes on the floor. Almost every time those kids are already ready to jump into that bed because it’s more than likely the first time they’ve had a bed in their life. So, they’re excited for that first night of sleep.

Whether it’s a single bed or a bunk bed, Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hoping their gift provides just that; Peace.

According to Olsen, while Lansing has approximately 700 applicants their sister chapter in a small area of Detroit has about 2,000.

If your children need a place to rest their heads, CLICK HERE.

