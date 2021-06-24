Advertisement

Seattle NHL Team Has Its First Coach

The Seattle Kraken will join the NHL for the 2021-22 season.
The Seattle Kraken will join the NHL for the 2021-22 season.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-SEATTLE (AP) - The NHL’s newest team now has a coach. The expansion Seattle Kraken have hired Dave Hakstol to take charge of the team that will play its first NHL season beginning in the fall. It’s Hakstol’s second NHL head-coaching job after three-plus seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers. Hakstol coached the Flyers to two playoff appearances and was fired midway through his fourth season. The longtime college coach at North Dakota spent the past two seasons as a Toronto Maple Leafs assistant. Hakstol got the Seattle job over former Arizona coach Rick Tocchet (TAH’-keht) and others who interviewed multiple times.

