Schor to hold event thanking Green and announce Interim Police Chief

Green is set to retire on Friday.
Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green
Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning, Lansing City Hall will host an event thanking retiring Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green for his service.

Mayor Andy Schor will be on hand to thank Chief Green for his 25-year career with the Lansing Police Department and announce his appointment for the Interim Chief.

Chief Green is expected to speak and reminisce on his career and moving on in the future. Additionally, Interim Chief Sosebee will speak on his new appointment and the future of the Lansing Police Department.

The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on both WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

