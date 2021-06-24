Advertisement

Postal Service Introduces Yogi Berra Stamp

(WITN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (AP) - Yogi Berra once said, “A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.” Well, neither are postage stamps. They cost 55 cents for a forever stamp, and that’s the price for the Yogi Berra stamp issued today by the U.S. Postal Service. The stamp honoring the New York Yankees Hall of Famer and the man of endless philosophical musings was dedicated during a ceremony at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center in Little Falls, New Jersey. The stamp is now being sold at post offices nationwide.

