Advertisement

Positive Parenting: Latinos canceling college plans more often?

Latino students were once the fastest growing group of college undergraduates, but recent statistics show enrollment since the pandemic is down among this group.
Latino students were once the fastest growing group of college undergraduates, but recent...
Latino students were once the fastest growing group of college undergraduates, but recent statistics show enrollment since the pandemic is down among this group.(Ivanhoe Broadcast News)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Latino students were once the fastest growing group of college undergraduates, but recent statistics show enrollment since the pandemic is down among this group. Now a new study provides suggestions for bolstering college admissions.

The COVID pandemic has affected education in so many ways and some high school grads have considered a change of plans.

The pandemic trend of forgoing college is affecting Latinos at a higher rate. In fact, amid the pandemic, Latino students are twice as likely to forego college plans than whites and Blacks. Some Latino communities faced disproportionate risks from COVID-19 and income loss due to the nationwide shutdowns, which may be playing a role in their post-high school plans.

Education scientists interviewed Latino students, parents and school counselors. The studies revealed that collaboration between parents, counselors and students is crucial and that recruiters need to provide resources such as mentors to support them through the enrollment process. And not to forget to engage a parent as a key support.

Studies have found that when school counselors invite parents into the discussion about college, the college application process improves. And when students receive support from multiple sources, their personal empowerment increases.

Copyright 2021 WILX & Ivanhoe Broadcast News. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MSP kill unarmed man in West Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of bills.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to provide food and rental assistance to families across Michigan
Andrew Michael Paul
Suspect in Father’s Day slaying in Eaton Township charged with murder
As the mask mandate is lifted, businesses have different strategies
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects after they were caught stealing...
Police arrest catalytic converter thieves in Olivet

Latest News

Sleep in Heavenly Peace
building beds - News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version
New approaches to teaching can make a difference for both students and teachers
Positive Parenting: ICAP How Teachers Help Students
Celebrating Juneteenth
Juneteenth celebrations in Lansing-Jackson
New approaches to teaching can make a difference for both students and teachers.
Positive Parenting: ICAP: How to Help Teachers Help Students