Positive Parenting: Enrollment down among Latino college students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Since the pandemic enrollment is way down among Latino college students.

But a new study provides suggestions for boosting college admissions. The pandemic has affected education in so many ways and some high school grads have considered a change of plans.

The pandemic trend of forgoing college is affecting Latinos at a higher rate.

In fact, amid the pandemic, Latino students are twice as likely to forego college plans than Whites and Blacks. Some Latino communities faced disproportionate risks from COVID-19 and income loss due to the nationwide shutdowns, which may be playing a role in their post-high school plans.

Education scientists interviewed Latino students, parents and school counselors.

The studies revealed that collaboration between parents, counselors and students is crucial and that recruiters need to provide resources such as mentors to support them through the enrollment process. And not to forget to engage a parent as a key support.

Studies have found that when school counselors invite parents into the discussion about college, the college application process improves. And when students receive support from multiple sources, their personal empowerment increases.

