New dashboard gives data on latest trends in drug overdoses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has launched an interactive data dashboard to highlight the latest trends in drug overdoses among Michigan residents. The dashboard also monitors the use of overdose prevention and substance use disorder treatment services.

The new dashboard shows the most up-to-date data available on both fatal and nonfatal overdoses in Michigan through a range of data visualizations, including graphs, charts, and maps. The dashboard was funded through a Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Overdose Data to Action grant.

Provisional data through November 2020 identified 2,417 overdose fatalities across Michigan. Statewide. Both fatal and nonfatal overdoses disproportionately affect Black residents in Michigan. Based on the most recent 12 months of data, fatal overdose rates were 68% higher among Black residents compared to white residents and nonfatal overdose rates were 57% higher. Fatal data is December 2019 through November 2020; nonfatal data is June 2020 through May 2021.

As a result, services are being aimed in mostly minority communities and community outreach is being conducted to understand how to boost the effectiveness of opioid response. The Michigan Opioids Task Force has also prioritized equity as a pillar in the statewide opioids strategy.

“The availability of timely data is critical to preventing overdoses and understanding how programs aimed at reducing risks and harms associated with drug use are working,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “This dashboard will help support the work of both MDHHS and our community partners by providing a clearer picture of where to focus efforts. Bringing all of this information together in a centralized location shows how Michigan is moving the needle on reducing overdoses and can help identify counties that need continued support.”

In addition to data on overdoses, the dashboard contains information about progress on MDHHS-supported overdose prevention initiatives, such as access to naloxone, a lifesaving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses. Most data indicators are available at both the statewide and county levels to show how the overdose epidemic varies across counties in impact and prevention resource utilization.

Specific indicators include:

Monthly comparisons in overdose deaths, and quarterly rates by race and ethnicity for the last three years.

Preliminary overdose deaths by month and demographics, including sex, age, race and ethnicity.

Emergency department visits for overdose by month and demographics.

Emergency medical service responses for probable opioid overdoses by month.

The number of free naloxone kits ordered from the MDHHS online portal.

The number of pharmacies participating in the MDHHS Naloxone Standing Order Policy allows pharmacies to dispense naloxone to anyone without a prior prescription.

Rate and number of opioid units dispensed.

The number of individuals utilizing publicly funded substance use disorder treatment by primary substance; the time between the request for treatment and intake by demographic.

The number of Buprenorphine providers per 100,000 residents – Buprenorphine is used to treat opioid use disorder.

The number of syringe service programs and client encounters.

Visit Michigan.gov/Opioids to view the dashboard and get more information about overdoses and resources for prevention and treatment.

