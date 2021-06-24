Advertisement

In My View 6/24/21: No Tigers pitchers worthy of All Star Game

No pitchers are worthy and no one else is either.
(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MLB All-Star game is a couple of weeks out and, as usual, every team must be represented. 

So who goes for the Detroit Tigers? 

They have a losing record and arguably no stars, but someone has to represent the team. 

I guess, by default, it’s either Jeimer Candelario or Jonathan Schoop but I doubt both.  No pitchers are worthy and no one else is either. 

In my world, not every team in the all-star game should be represented but without the rule who knows when the Tigers would have a worthy representative.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MSP kill unarmed man in West Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of bills.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to provide food and rental assistance to families across Michigan
Andrew Michael Paul
Suspect in Father’s Day slaying in Eaton Township charged with murder
As the mask mandate is lifted, businesses have different strategies
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects after they were caught stealing...
Police arrest catalytic converter thieves in Olivet

Latest News

IMV - Pistons win draft lottery - now what?
IMV 6/23/21: Pistons win lottery - News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version
In My View 6/23/21: Pistons win draft lottery - now what?
MLB All-Star Game nears
IMV 6/23/21 - MLB All-Star Game News 10 at 6 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
In My View 6/23/21: MLB All-Star Game nears