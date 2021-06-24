In My View 6/24/21: No Tigers pitchers worthy of All Star Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MLB All-Star game is a couple of weeks out and, as usual, every team must be represented.

So who goes for the Detroit Tigers?

They have a losing record and arguably no stars, but someone has to represent the team.

I guess, by default, it’s either Jeimer Candelario or Jonathan Schoop but I doubt both. No pitchers are worthy and no one else is either.

In my world, not every team in the all-star game should be represented but without the rule who knows when the Tigers would have a worthy representative.

