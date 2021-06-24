Advertisement

In My View 6/23/21: Pistons win draft lottery - now what?

They get the top pic for the first time since 1970.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons finally won something, albeit the NBA draft lottery

They will choose first next month for the first time since taking Bob Lanier first overall in 1970.

They will likely choose Cade Cunningham the Oklahoma State freshman, the projected top pick.  Cunningham is a 6-foot-8, 220-pound guard.

The Pistons say they may even trade the pick or consider trade offers. Not only do they have the first pick, but they also get three second-round picks - that’s four out of the 60 in the draft.

So can the Pistons finally get it right and make choices that can help them win right away?  Not likely right away, but we’ll see.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MSP kill unarmed man in West Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of bills.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to provide food and rental assistance to families across Michigan
Andrew Michael Paul
Suspect in Father’s Day slaying in Eaton Township charged with murder
As the mask mandate is lifted, businesses have different strategies
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects after they were caught stealing...
Police arrest catalytic converter thieves in Olivet

Latest News

In My View 6/24/21: No Tigers pitchers worthy of All Star Game
IMV - Pistons win draft lottery - now what?
IMV 6/23/21: Pistons win lottery - News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version
MLB All-Star Game nears
IMV 6/23/21 - MLB All-Star Game News 10 at 6 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
In My View 6/23/21: MLB All-Star Game nears