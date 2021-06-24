In My View 6/23/21: Pistons win draft lottery - now what?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons finally won something, albeit the NBA draft lottery

They will choose first next month for the first time since taking Bob Lanier first overall in 1970.

They will likely choose Cade Cunningham the Oklahoma State freshman, the projected top pick. Cunningham is a 6-foot-8, 220-pound guard.

The Pistons say they may even trade the pick or consider trade offers. Not only do they have the first pick, but they also get three second-round picks - that’s four out of the 60 in the draft.

So can the Pistons finally get it right and make choices that can help them win right away? Not likely right away, but we’ll see.

