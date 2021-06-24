Advertisement

Michigan’s stores, restaurants facing liquor shortage

Bourbon sales have gone up 35%.
Michigan convenience stores and restaurants say they are seeing a shortage of popular liquors.
Michigan convenience stores and restaurants say they are seeing a shortage of popular liquors.(unsplash.com)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan convenience stores and restaurants say they are seeing a shortage of popular liquors. The main reason for the shortage is that people are buying more.

The Michigan Liquor Commission Says since the start of the pandemic, overall sales are up 23%. Bourbon sales have gone up 35%.

For certain types of liquor, supply will not be able to meet immediate demand, as it can take years for high-quality spirits to properly age.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission stresses there is not an overall shortage and only specific brands are sold-out.

