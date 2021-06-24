A Michigan woman walking 2,301 miles as she is “Walking for the Voiceless”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Tarissa Reel of Burton Michigan, embarked on a 2,301 walk from Michigan to San Diego as she is “Walking for the Voiceless” her mission statement is all about raising awareness for mental health.

“I have been out walking almost every day multiple times a day if I can. Four months ago, I wasn’t allowed due to an abusive/toxic relationship. I had lost all control. However, I am finally free after leaving in fear of my life. BUT, I can use my legs to walk wherever I want to walk, for any reason that I want to walk NOW,” Reel wrote on her GoFundMe page.

She plans to complete her trip by August 8 and along the way she will be pitching tents, and meeting new friends.

“It is all about coming together. On our 20 mile walk yesterday we had a guy offer to buy us a gallon of water, someone gave us snacks, and a Church let us camp out on their lawn,” said Reel.

Late Wednesday night she stopped in Owosso and plans to get to Perry Thursday night.

“No matter where you come from or what you have been through you should always put one foot in front of the other. And know that you can overcome anything,” said Reel.

