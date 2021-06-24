Advertisement

MHSAA Reports Record Attendance

The Mankato MoonDogs welcomed fans back at a nearly full capacity ISG Field Monday, May 31,...
The Mankato MoonDogs welcomed fans back at a nearly full capacity ISG Field Monday, May 31, 2021, for the opening game of the 2021 Northwoods League against the La Crosse Loggers in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan High School Athletic Association spokesman Geoff Kimmerly told WVFN Radio Thursday of record attendance for the three day state tournament finals at Michigan State University last week end. The girls soccer, softball and boys baseball tournaments combined to draw 16,300 fans, 30 per cent more than the previous tournament two years ago and the best attendance ever for these events. A big boost came from Owosso, where the softball team played two games and won its first state title ever in any sport.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MSP kill unarmed man in West Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of bills.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to provide food and rental assistance to families across Michigan
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Andrew Michael Paul
Suspect in Father’s Day slaying in Eaton Township charged with murder
As the mask mandate is lifted, businesses have different strategies

Latest News

The Seattle Kraken will join the NHL for the 2021-22 season.
Seattle NHL Team Has Its First Coach
DeWitt Football Player Verbals For Wisconsin
East Lansing's Kentre Patterson will be racing to qualify for the Olympics this weekend in the...
East Lansing’s Patterson hoping to join Taylor Manson in Tokyo
Alonso to Defend Home Run Derby Title