Marijuana lockboxes now available at the Barry-Eaton District Health Department

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) is encouraging marijuana users to do so safely.

BEDHD received funding from Michigan Licensing and Regulation Affairs (LARA) to launch a harm reduction campaign called Weed Facts. The campaign focuses on seven facts relating to marijuana, with the goal of encouraging safety before and during marijuana use.

Those facts are:

1. Keep marijuana locked up and away from kids

2. Marijuana hinders brain development in adolescents

3. Driving high is illegal and is considered at DUI

4. Marijuana is only legal if you are 21 or have a prescription

5. Marijuana in pregnancy or breastfeeding can harm the baby

6. Most teens do not use marijuana – 1 in 14 teens say they used in the past month

7. Marijuana can be addictive – especially if you start using as a teen

As part of the campaign, BEDHD is supplying lockboxes free of charge to promote the safe storage of marijuana products.

BEDHD will not be collecting information from those who take a lockbox but ask that only one is taken per household.

Those interested in picking up a lockbox can do so at:

Eaton Clinic or Environmental Health offices

1033 Health Care Dr.

Charlotte, MI 48813.

Anyone who would like help quitting marijuana is urged by BEDHD to seek help from their local Community Mental Health Authority office. The Eaton County office can be reached at (517) 346-8200.

