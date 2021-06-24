Many bridges in mid-Michigan rated “poor”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden announced Thursday a deal was reached on a bi-partisan infrastructure bill. That money can’t get to Michigan soon enough to help fix the state’s crumbling roads and bridges.

Federal data shows there are more than 1,200 bridges across Michigan rated as “poor.” The Michigan Department of Transportation and many county road departments told News 10 they are doing what they can to fix those bridges with what they have.

“I’m on the roads all day. I hit potholes. I try to miss them and I hit them. I’ve blown tires. I’ve fixed tire rods, axles, I’ve fixed it all, but the roads are still bad, they’re not going to change,” said Edward Maloney, who drives Jackson County roads often.

He said he’d like to see roads prioritized.

“Actually I think they need to focus on roads right now. Everything else can wait, like the parks,” said Maloney.

Every bridge in the country is inspected every two years and rated either “good,” “fair” or “poor.” In the five mid-Michigan counties, there are 124 bridges in “poor” condition.

Ingham county has the most with 44 bridges rated “poor.” Many of them are owned by MDOT and carry interstate traffic.

MDOT construction engineer Jason Early said it comes down to money.

“The bridge conditions were improving towards good from the early 2000s until about 2016,” said Early. “The funding hasn’t increased with the costs of the repairs.”

But that doesn’t mean work isn’t getting done. Last year, the state sold bonds to pay for state projects, but that was short-term fix.

“The funding side, that’s huge and it’s a long-term fix that we need,” said Early.

And everyone is fighting for money to pay for improvements. The Jackson County Department of Transportation replaced the Michigan Avenue bridge in Parma last year.

It was one of the counties 23 bridges in poor condition during the last inspection. The county said it cost about $3 million to replace that bridge, but it needs another $16.5 million to fix all the bridges.

And there’s no timeline for that to happen.

“The roads are going to be fixed when they feel like fixing them I guess,” said Maloney.

It’s important to note just because a bridge is rated “poor,” doesn’t mean its not safe. When inspectors find a bridge isn’t safe it either gets a weight limit or is closed to traffic.

Number of bridges with “poor” ratings

Ingham County - 44 bridges

Clinton County - 26 bridges (all county owned)

Jackson County - 23 bridges

Hillsdale County - 16 bridges

Source: Federal bridge inventory

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.