Making a splash with family fun water activities in Mid-Michigan

Splash pad
Splash pad(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s getting warmer here in Mid-Michigan, but thankfully there are so many places to cool down like local splash pads, beaches, and parks.

Splash Pads:

Hawk Island in Lansing

Free to play in

Parking is $3 (Ingham county residents) and $5 for non-residents.

Grand Ledge

Jaycee Park

Free

St. Johns Spray Park

St. Johns City Park

Free

Cascade Falls/Splash Pad

Free

In Jackson

Water Fun:

Burchfield Park

- beach

- kayaks

- paddle boards

- paddle boats

- fishing

Parking is $3 (Ingham County residents) and $5 for non-residents.

http://pk.ingham.org/parks/burchfield.php

