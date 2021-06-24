Making a splash with family fun water activities in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s getting warmer here in Mid-Michigan, but thankfully there are so many places to cool down like local splash pads, beaches, and parks.
Splash Pads:
Hawk Island in Lansing
Free to play in
Parking is $3 (Ingham county residents) and $5 for non-residents.
Grand Ledge
Jaycee Park
Free
St. Johns Spray Park
St. Johns City Park
Free
Cascade Falls/Splash Pad
Free
In Jackson
Water Fun:
Burchfield Park
- beach
- kayaks
- paddle boards
- paddle boats
- fishing
Parking is $3 (Ingham County residents) and $5 for non-residents.
http://pk.ingham.org/parks/burchfield.php
