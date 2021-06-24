Advertisement

Let him eat cake! World’s oldest male gorilla turns 60

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - The oldest living male gorilla in the world just added another candle to his birthday cake.

Zoo Atlanta celebrated Ozzie’s 60th birthday Sunday, which is an accomplishment since gorillas are seen as geriatric after turning 40.

Ozzie has more than 20 descendants including great-grandchildren, some of whom also live at Zoo Atlanta.

Western lowland gorillas are considered endangered, so Zoo Atlanta officials say Ozzie’s offspring are a major contribution to the future of the species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP kill unarmed man in West Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of bills.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to provide food and rental assistance to families across Michigan
Andrew Michael Paul
Suspect in Father’s Day slaying in Eaton Township charged with murder
As the mask mandate is lifted, businesses have different strategies
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects after they were caught stealing...
Police arrest catalytic converter thieves in Olivet

Latest News

A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died walking on the way to meet...
Man collapses, dies in record Calif. heat wave
Sparrow recognized among top-performing hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated
Indigenous groups report finding 751 unmarked graves at former residential school in Canada.
Report 751 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
Rudy Giuliani’s law license suspended in N.Y.