I-94 in Jackson closing on Friday for Lansing Avenue bridge demolition

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close both directions of I-94 in order to safely demolish the Lansing Avenue bridge.

The closure will start at 7 a.m. Friday and is estimated to be complete by 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25.

The work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment aimed at rebuilding and widening I-94 near the Airport Road interchange just to the west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township.

Funding for the project comes from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program aimed at rebuilding state highways and bridges that carry the most traffic, which are critical to Michigan’s economy.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured north to US-127 (West Avenue), then east to Parnall Road, south to Cooper Street, and then back to eastbound I-94.

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured north to Cooper Street, west to Parnall Road, south to US-127 (West Avenue), and back to westbound I-94. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

MDOT said the safety benefits include a traffic configuration to increase safety for both workers and motorists through the work zone.

“These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-94, which is a significant local and national trade corridor,” MDOT said in a statement.

A map of the project can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.