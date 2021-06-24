House approves plan to provide free state ID

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Michigan House of Representatives approved a bill that, if signed into law, would provide state ID’s at no cost for all state residents.

At present, a $10 fee is charged to obtain or renew a state personal identification card. The fee is already waived for some individuals, such as for seniors of at least 65 years old, veterans, people who are legally blind, homeless individuals, participants in the state family independence program, or people on state or federal disability support. However, House Bill 5007 would make a state ID card free for any Michigan citizen.

“People need photo ID for so many essential and recreational purposes,” said Berman, of Commerce Township. “By making state ID cards free, we can ensure everyone in our state has easy access to valid proof of identity and the services that require it. At the same time, we can simplify the process and remove the stigma for those already eligible for a free ID.”

The fees for driver’s licenses and for duplicate ID cards will remain in place. HB 5007 will now go to the Senate for consideration.

