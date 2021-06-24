Hanover woman semifinalist in Greatest Baker competition

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hanover farmer, Tahny Lowry Lowry was a part-time caterer and shifted gears selling some sweat treats when the pandemic hit. She gained a lot of attention and customers through her desserts and she put her skills to the test and entered the international Greatest Baker competition. Now, she is a semifinalist in the competition and has defeated thousands of contestants so far. But, she is looking for more help as she tries to enter the final round.

The winner of the competition will be featured in a baking magazine and will go home with $20,000. Lowry said she will put that money towards caring for her rescued farm animals. She said feed and shelter are among the biggest expenses.

Currently, Lowry is ranked fourth in her group. She needs to place first in order to move onto the final round. In order to move onto the final round, she will need to have more votes than her opponents. People looking to vote for Lowry can click here. Anyone can cast one daily free vote or donate money to the hero fund.

Lowry said, “The hero vote is for every dollar you donate I get that in votes. If you donated $10 I get 10 votes.”

Lowry said she is surprised she was able to make it this far in the competition and is so grateful for the community support.

She said, “Its truly isn’t my greatest cookie or my greatest cupcake because they haven’t tried it. Its truly based on your community supporting you and loving you and I definitely have had all that.”

