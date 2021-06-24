Family wants justice for injured cat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Eaton Rapids family is looking for justice. They say they were horrified when they learned their family cat had been shot.

The cat survived the incident but will have to have his leg amputated. News 10 spoke with the family as they try to locate whoever is responsible for injuring their pet.

Bethany Briggs was outside on Monday at her home on Scout Road when she heard her cat jack screaming.

She didn’t know what happened, but his leg was bleeding.

“We thought he might have got into it with a coyote or something because he was out all night,” Briggs said. “We took him in and that’s when we figured out he got shot. They said there was remnants all over his paw and the shattered bone and stuff.”

The bones in jack’s leg are shattered and he has an infection that’s spreading. Unfortunately his leg has to be amputated.

“I’m very upset,” Briggs said. “I don’t know who would shoot a cat. If they were doing something you didn’t like at least come to me instead of just taking it and shooting it. I mean, there’s no reason to shoot a cat.”

The family has several other pets on their property because Bethany participates in 4-H. She says they’ve never had any problems like this. Julia Wilson from the Capital Area Humane Society says there are legal consequences for animal cruelty.

“There are folks who believe it’s okay or legal to shoot an animal if it’s outside or roaming,” Wilson said. “Animals in the state of Michigan are property so that’s somebody’s property. So, there are ramifications for shooting animals. If someone’s animal is on your property and you don’t want them there, then the best course of action is to always call animal control.”

As for Jack, Bethany plans to keep him inside from now on.

Bethany said, “I don’t think he’ll be able to survive outside with three legs. Maybe we’ll take him on the pool deck sometimes but that’s about it.”

The Briggs family is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Eaton County Animal Control.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.