DeWitt Football Player Verbals For Wisconsin

(WBAY)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School football receiver Tommy McIntosh has announced via twitter he will sign a scholarship with Wisconsin. McIntosh can sign in December, until then it is a verbal commitment. McIntosh caught 34 passes, including14 for touchdowns in the Panthers’ unbeaten, state title winning season this last school year. He also reportedly considered Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Iowa and Indiana.

