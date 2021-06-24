DeWitt Football Player Verbals For Wisconsin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School football receiver Tommy McIntosh has announced via twitter he will sign a scholarship with Wisconsin. McIntosh can sign in December, until then it is a verbal commitment. McIntosh caught 34 passes, including14 for touchdowns in the Panthers’ unbeaten, state title winning season this last school year. He also reportedly considered Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Iowa and Indiana.

