City of East Lansing announces summer community events lineup

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing announced on Thursday it will be hosting its popular community events this summer, as the state makes its way out of the pandemic. These include the Summer Concert Series, Moonlight Film Festival and Play in the Park, a children’s entertainment series.

The 2021 Summer Concert Series will feature seven live performances by local musical acts in downtown East Lansing. The music series will take place July 9-Aug. 27 (excluding Aug. 7) on Friday nights from 7-9 p.m. in downtown East Lansing’s Ann Street Plaza (corner of Albert and M.A.C. avenues). Community members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and to enjoy outdoor dining at a nearby restaurant.

The lineup for the 2021 concert series will be Ryan Shadbolt and the Weathermen on July 9, Jordan Hamilton on July 16, Taylor Taylor on July 23, Monte Pride on July 30, Matt Gabriel on Aug. 13, and Cross Eyed Strangers on Aug. 27. The performer on Aug. 20 has yet to be announced.

The Moonlight Film Festival will feature free movies shown on a large outdoor screen in Valley Court Park. The films will be shown on intermittent Wednesday and Thursday nights at 9:30 p.m. in July and 9 p.m. in August.

Community members interested in attending are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy a night under the stars.

Thursday, July 15 at 9:30 p.m. – “Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG) Wednesday, July 28 at 9:30 p.m. – “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) (PG) Thursday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (PG) Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. – “Jurassic Park” (1993) (PG-13)

East Lansing’s Play in the Park children’s entertainment series will feature free family activities on intermittent Tuesday and Wednesday evenings this summer at 7 p.m.

The location for this event series has changed from previous years. Now, events will take place at Patriarche Park at 960 Alton Road. Children and their families can bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair and enjoy family friendly entertainment in a beautiful park setting.

The Play in the Park series will feature Amazing Clark Entertainment on July 21, Michigan Science Center on Aug. 4 and another event on Aug. 17 that has yet to be announced.

The community events will be canceled in the event of rain or severe weather.

Community members can visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/communityevents for additional information and updates.

