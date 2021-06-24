Advertisement

Celebrate summer with a tour at the State Capitol

Learn more about ‘Love Lansing Like a Local’ with the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau launched a new campaign this year, “Love Lansing Like a Local” that highlights dozens of area attractions and activities that are open in the Lansing area.

We’ll be highlighting a different category of the campaign each week on Studio 10. Some of the categories in the “Love Lansing Like a Local” campaign include family activities, parks and gardens, golf and more.

This week we focused on museums and attractions and headed to downtown Lansing to check out the State Capitol.

