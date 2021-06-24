Carlisle Signs On As Pacers’ Coach

-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Longtime Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is returning to Indiana to coach the Pacers, the team that relaunched his head coaching career almost two decades ago. The 61-year-old NBA veteran confirmed the decision to The Associated Press, though the team hasn’t announced it. Carlisle will get a chance to make a quick fix with the same organization he led from 2003 to 2007 and took to the Eastern Conference finals in his first season with the team. He becomes the third Pacers coach in less than 12 months.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.