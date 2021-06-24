Advertisement

Carlisle Signs On As Pacers’ Coach

FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo, Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle gestures...
FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo, Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle gestures during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles. Carlisle stepped down as coach of the Mavericks on Thursday, June 17, 2021, the second major departure for that franchise in as many days. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Longtime Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is returning to Indiana to coach the Pacers, the team that relaunched his head coaching career almost two decades ago. The 61-year-old NBA veteran confirmed the decision to The Associated Press, though the team hasn’t announced it. Carlisle will get a chance to make a quick fix with the same organization he led from 2003 to 2007 and took to the Eastern Conference finals in his first season with the team. He becomes the third Pacers coach in less than 12 months.

