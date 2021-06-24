Lansing Police welcome new interim chief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Chief Daryl Green officially said goodbye to the Lansing Police Department. Mayor Andy Schor hosted a send-off service for him earlier today. The top Lansing police officer announced his retirement earlier this month, after a 25-year career in the department.

Daryl Green handed his Lansing police chief title over to Captain Ellery Sosebee. This a new role for him, but one he’s ready to take on.

“My first job is to get back out into the community. With COVID restrictions lifting, it’s time to get our officers back in the community,” said Ellery Sosebee, Lansing Interim Police Chief.

Lansing is seeing a rise in violent crime and Sosebee has an important role to take on as interim chief. He says the main issue he’ll tackle is relationships.

“As you know after a very hectic year with protests and issues that have come up, I want to fix the relationship between our police department and our communities,” said Sosebee.

He hopes fixing that can help combat violence. That’s exactly what the community wants too.

Michael McKissic, is head of the Mikey 23 Foundation which aims to get kids off the streets. His son Mikey was a victim of gun violence in 2015, he believes relationship building is key.

“We want them to be apart of the community, right, and get the community input. If you stay in the office constantly, and not getting out in the streets and seeing what the community is doing, then therefore they don’t get the chance to know you, they don’t know what your agenda is,” said Michael McKissic, Mikey23 Foundation.

And with COVID-19, many community programs had to be canceled so there wasn’t as much police interaction. Now that can change.

“We’re hoping the new chief will come out here and see what the community is wanting and needing, because we are having this uptick in violence and we truly want to hope that he will listen to the community and see what their needs are,” said McKissic.

