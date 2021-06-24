Advertisement

Bill passes senate to waive expired license and plate fees

By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(MASON, Mich.)- Even with the state reopening, it’s been quite a challenge getting into the Secretary of State office to renew a license or other documents.  Now there is a plan to make sure you don’t get in legal trouble if you can’t get an appointment.

Three bills passed through the senate to not only waive late fees on expired license plates and other documents but also grant a 90 day extension for expired ID’s, which would allow them 90 days to get a new one.

”I think that would be fabulous, I’m not even looking to have a valid id until the end of August,” Ashley Ehl said.

Ashley’s ID card expires in July. She tried to make an appointment in April, only to find out the next availability was in August.

”It’s a little bit on the frustrating side, my fiancé usually takes me on a vacation for my birthday and now we are trying to plan around my going to expire ID,” Ehl said. “I can’t go to New York and walk into a Hard Rock Café and order a beer for my birthday because they are going to deny me because my id is expired. ”

Others are running into similar problems with their license plate tabs.

”I am concerned about being pulled over and getting a ticket for my tags and license being expired but I would just be honest and upfront with the officer, I’m waiting for my appointment, I’m doing everything I can at this point,” Shyanne Hamilton said.

These bills would help avoid getting a ticket, if you got pulled over and it was within the 90 days of the expiration date.

