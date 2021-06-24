Advertisement

Armored truck overturns on Lake Lansing road

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An armored truck crashed near the on-ramp of US 127 on Lake Lansing Road Thursday afternoon. The truck appeared to have overturned in the crash.

Currently the cause of the crash is not know. It’s also unclear if there have been any injuries.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

