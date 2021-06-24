AG Nessel releases PSA for Boy Scouts of America investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a public service announcement (PSA) focused on the new joint investigation between the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan State Police aimed at the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). The PSA can be viewed at the end of this article.

The agencies initially asked the public to report instances of abuse at the beginning of June.

The BSA investigation is similar to the Department’s ongoing clergy abuse investigation, which secured its fourth conviction just last week.

In January, Nessel learned 1,700 sex-abuse claims filed in BSA’s ongoing bankruptcy case were based in Michigan. Now, the Department believes there may be as many as 3,000 victims.

Nessel released the PSA to urge victims of abuse at the hands of the Boy Scouts to report the abuse, as well as to remind people that this joint investigation with MSP is separate from the civil litigation.

“I know speaking about these traumas is difficult,” Nessel says in the video. “That’s why I’m asking Michiganders to show their strength and courage by calling our trained victim advocates. It doesn’t matter if the abuse occurred last month or years ago—you deserve to be heard and we’re here to listen.”

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America that you think would help, please call the investigation hotline at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.

