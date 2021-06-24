420 Cannabis Music Festival coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An event described as “the first official Michigan marijuana smoke friendly event” is coming to Lansing.

The 420 Cannabis Music Festival will take place in the Adado Riverfront Park on Aug. 13 and 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. It’s set to feature music, cannabis and food. Of course, given the nature of the event, it is only for those aged 21 and up.

Tickets come in a range of prices, starting at $55 for general admission and going all the way to $1,500 for what organizers call VIP tickets. The event will have musical performances by Saving Abel , Full House, La Corporacion, Keegan, Rock City, Rich Regal, Cutthroat Situation, Sada Baby, Doobie, Kelsey Lynn, Sway Boi, No Sleep Milli and others.

Further details as well as a link to buying tickets are available HERE.

