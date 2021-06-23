Advertisement

Tigers Sweep Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) takes the ball from pitcher Johan Oviedo (59) in...
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) takes the ball from pitcher Johan Oviedo (59) in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Matt Manning picked up his first major league pitching victory Wednesday, helping the Detroit Tigers down the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-2 at Comerica Park. The Tigers swept the two game series and have now won three in a row to improve to 32-42 on the season. Manning gave up five hits and struck out two in 5 2/3 innings. Jonathan Schoop helped at the plate with a two run double and a solo home run. The Tigers overcame an early 2-0 deficit to record the victory and now host the Houston Astros for four games this weekend.

