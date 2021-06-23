Tigers Sweep Cardinals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Matt Manning picked up his first major league pitching victory Wednesday, helping the Detroit Tigers down the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-2 at Comerica Park. The Tigers swept the two game series and have now won three in a row to improve to 32-42 on the season. Manning gave up five hits and struck out two in 5 2/3 innings. Jonathan Schoop helped at the plate with a two run double and a solo home run. The Tigers overcame an early 2-0 deficit to record the victory and now host the Houston Astros for four games this weekend.

