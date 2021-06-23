Advertisement

Team USA men’s basketball roster announced

(WYMT)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan Stater Draymond Green has been named to the 12-member Team USA men’s Olympics basketball roster. He also played a spare role on the 2016 team. Detroit Piston Jerami Grant has also made the team. It will be coached by Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs and practice will begin on July 6th before the team heads to Tokyo later next month.

