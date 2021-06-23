The Red Cross Donor app making it easier to donate blood and track your blood’s journey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tracking your blood’s journey, finding out your blood type, and getting priority access to appointments are all benefits of using the Red Cross Donor app. That is probably why it has now been downloaded more than 4 million times.

“If you make your appointment through the app, it’s going to give you information after you donate blood about where your blood went, and who it went to. It may go to a hospital in Lansing, it may go to a hospital in Flint. It’ll tell you where the blood went and what it went for potentially, “said Meghan Lehman, Red Cross Regional Communications Director.

Not only do you get to know the blood journey information, if you make the appointment through the app. You could also see the blood be sent around the state of Michigan and across other states too.

“It’s really special to get an email that said the local need for blood was fulfilled and so your blood was sent to Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and it was given to a little girl who has leukemia and she needs regular blood transfusions,” said Joe Pavlov, Blood Donor for 54 Years.

Pavlov donates blood every 56 days knowing he can help others in the process.

“It almost made me cry. It brought tears to my eyes and I showed it to my wife and said look at this, this is one of the most gratifying emails that I’ve ever gotten. It was just amazing,” said Pavlov.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.