Police arrest catalytic converter thieves in Olivet

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects after they were caught stealing...
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects after they were caught stealing converters from cars in Olivet(Eaton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - Two burglars are in police custody after allegedly stealing converters out of vehicles in Olivet.

Tuesday night, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two suspects after they removed catalytic converters from cars at the Dollar General in Olivet.

They found the converters in the suspects vehicle, and officers say a witness was key in the arrest.

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to continue to report suspicious behavior as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

